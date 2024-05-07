Capreit (CAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

