Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.52% and a negative return on equity of 299.67%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 199,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,936. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

