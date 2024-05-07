Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $315.54 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.16 billion and approximately $315.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04818852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00057783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,654,519,374 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

