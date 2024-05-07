Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAH. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of CAH opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

