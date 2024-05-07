CareCloud (CCLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 60.57% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCLD shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

