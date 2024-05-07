Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $325.74

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $325.74 and last traded at $325.45, with a volume of 4759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

