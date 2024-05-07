CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $10.92.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
