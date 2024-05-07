CBB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. CBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.