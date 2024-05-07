Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q1 guidance at $1.75-2.00 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.