Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centerspace during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace in the third quarter worth about $886,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

