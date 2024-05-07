Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500- EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENTA opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $39.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

