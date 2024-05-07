CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 356,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,075. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 891,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.