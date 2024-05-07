Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.8 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.