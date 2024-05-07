Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.41 and last traded at $76.55. Approximately 1,114,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,529,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Charles Schwab by 26.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 860,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

