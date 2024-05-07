Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.46.

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.88. 74,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,809. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

