Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.81. 2,741,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,591. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

