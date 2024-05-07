Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.