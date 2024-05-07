Clarus Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

