CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.67% from the company’s previous close.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

CLSK stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 19,634,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,908,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

