Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.