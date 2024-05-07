Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 68,800.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

