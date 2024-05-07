Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

