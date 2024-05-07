CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

