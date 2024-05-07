CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

