Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $848.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 848 ($10.65) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.23), with a volume of 77640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814 ($10.23).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £338.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,486.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 668.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 579.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,555.87). In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,555.87). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 2,797 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 715 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £19,998.55 ($25,123.81). 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

