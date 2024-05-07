Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.85.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $226.93 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

