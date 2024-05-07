Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $276.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.85.

COIN stock opened at $226.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock worth $86,053,862. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

