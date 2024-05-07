Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Shares of CIGI opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

