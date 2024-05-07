Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STK opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

