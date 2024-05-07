Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 0.3%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 6,012,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,785,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,316,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $191,379,000 after buying an additional 634,878 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 275,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.