Comparing Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) & Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.85%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Aura Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$45.70 million ($1.04) -3.60 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$76.41 million ($1.92) -4.01

Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -59.35% -38.54% Aura Biosciences N/A -42.20% -36.66%

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Aura Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology



Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aura Biosciences



Aura Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates. Its lead candidate is bel-sar, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma and other ocular oncology indications, as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. The company also focuses on assessing the safety and efficacy of bel-sar in treating a range of other solid tumors, including bladder cancer as an alternative to bacillus calmetteguérin therapy. Aura Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

