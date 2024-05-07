Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

