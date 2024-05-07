COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 229,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,023. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares in the company, valued at $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,426. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

