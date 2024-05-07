Conifex Timber (CFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

CFF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.51. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

