Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

