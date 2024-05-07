Contrasting YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) & OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $1.80 6.72 YPF Sociedad Anónima $17.00 billion 0.55 -$1.31 billion ($3.35) -7.13

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than YPF Sociedad Anónima. YPF Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. YPF Sociedad Anónima pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anónima pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A YPF Sociedad Anónima -7.58% 17.33% 6.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and YPF Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A YPF Sociedad Anónima 0 5 1 0 2.17

YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus price target of $20.58, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. Given YPF Sociedad Anónima’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YPF Sociedad Anónima is more favorable than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anónima beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in oil and gas fields. It also had a retail distribution network and retail service stations. In addition, the company owns and operates refineries, as well as maintains terminal facilities Argentine ports. Further, it participates in power generation plants; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

