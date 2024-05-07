CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,753. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,617.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

