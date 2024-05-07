Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $999,306.82 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 577,634 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,306.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 946,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRVS Free Report ) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

