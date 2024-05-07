Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Acquires $999,306.82 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 577,634 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,306.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 946,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRVS
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.