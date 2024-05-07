Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Coty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

COTY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,872. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

