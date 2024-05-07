Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 7.0% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Coupang worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $173,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,506,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,403. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.