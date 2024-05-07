Coupang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 31,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 20,146 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Coupang Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 9,881,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,571. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

