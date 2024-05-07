CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Up to $153.82

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.82, but opened at $160.75. CRA International shares last traded at $160.75, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CRA International Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million. Analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

