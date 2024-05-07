Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.70.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,463. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

