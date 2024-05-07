Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 21,661 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. 257,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

