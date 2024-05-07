Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 21,661 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. 257,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

