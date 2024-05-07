Critical Comparison: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and NeurAxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 2 1 0 2.33 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $2.12, indicating a potential upside of 155.88%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $11.03 million 5.40 -$44.24 million ($0.62) -1.33 NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.30 -$14.63 million ($4.59) -0.68

This table compares Hyperfine and NeurAxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -401.00% -44.89% -40.96% NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.