Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.50 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $13.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00057498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

