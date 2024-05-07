CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,152,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

