Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

