Cutera (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cutera Trading Up 13.0 %
CUTR stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cutera
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.