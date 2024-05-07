Cutera (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUTR stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

