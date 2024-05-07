Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Given Reduce Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their reduce rating on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

DQ stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 324.8% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 800,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 611,755 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after purchasing an additional 483,254 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,480,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after buying an additional 320,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

