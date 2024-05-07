Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

